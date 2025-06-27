WWE's Drew McIntyre Reunites With 3MB Cohorts In Traditional Middle Eastern Garb

Get your air guitar strings and other band equipment tuned up, as the former trio, WWE's 3MB (Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, and Heath Slater), are reunited, and ready to rock Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Posted on McIntyre's X account (formerly known as Twitter), the former two-time Undisputed WWE Champion posed with his former stable/ "bandmates" in traditional Middle Eastern attire. McIntyre captured the reunion with, "Band back together."

Forming in 2012, the villainous group brought renewed energy following their formation on the September 21, 2012 episode of "SmackDown," where McIntyre and Mahal interfered in Slater's match with Brodus Clay. Their reign of noise remained until McIntyre and Mahal were released from WWE the first time in June of 2014. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Slater was also released from WWE in 2020. All three men would be re-signed to WWE with McIntyre returning in 2017, Mahal in 2016 and departing in 2024, and Slater briefly returning one month after his release and while on his 90-day no-compete clause to face McIntyre.

It's unclear if Mahal or Slater would return to WWE following their departures, but it does raise eyebrows that all three men happen to be in Saudi Arabia together this weekend. As for McIntyre, he's remained cynical (and rightfully so) since WrestleMania 40, when he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, only to let his eye be taken off the ball and in the hands of Damian Priest. Hosting a revenge tour of his own, McIntyre circled back to Priest, with their most recent encounter in a Steel Cage match at last month's Saturday Night's Main Event. McIntyre has been away from WWE programming since that brutal loss, with reports of the "Scottish Psychopath" working while hurt for some time and to fulfill contractual time off.