Tommy Dreamer: This WWE Star To Win NOC Street Fight, Alternative 'More Compelling'

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez are set to face-off in a street fight at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The match was added to the premium live event on "WWE Raw" after Rodriguez and aspiring Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez put Ripley through a table. The pair have been feuding once again after Ripley cost Rodriguez her spot in the Queen of the Ring tournament. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer predicted a Ripley victory, but said "Raw" would be more interesting if Rodriguez got the win.

"If Roxanne Perez is there and Roxanne Perez helps her that could be a thing," he explained. "I would probably give this to Rhea, but if you want to have more compelling television with the Judgment Day, Roxanne helps Raquel and then you go, 'Look what I did for you.' If Liv [Morgan] [is] coming back, and Liv doesn't like [Perez], when Liv comes back it's like, 'Well, she's actually helped me while you were away.'"

Dreamer noted that during the street fight, where there are no rules on interference, it would have to be Perez to interfere, as he wasn't sure about any rules on intergender matches in Saudi Arabia, so Finn Balor or Dominik Mysterio likely wouldn't be able to help their stablemate. If so, Perez is all Rodriguez has at the moment, as Morgan is on the shelf with a shoulder injury sustained in a freak accident during a match with Kairi Sane on "Raw" and is expected to be out of action for awhile as she undergoes surgery.

