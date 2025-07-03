AEW Dynamite 7/2/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Hitting 1000 matches is a big deal. Having your thousandth match be at "AEW Dynamite's" 300th episode is a big deal. Successfully defending your title in your thousandth match at a big event should be a big deal.

Mercedes Moné's AEW TBS Championship defense against Mina Shirakawa on Wednesday's "Dynamite" opener should have been a big deal, but as the match went on, it quickly became apparent that this match wasn't a big deal. Making it to 1000 matches in such a physically demanding profession like wrestling is something that deserves to be celebrated. This match just wasn't the celebration that a performer of Moné's longevity and caliber deserved, from start to finish.

Some of my colleagues enjoyed Shirakawa and Moné's in-ring performance, but I just could not get behind it. Shirakawa was notably slow, which would be fine if she was one of the powerhouses that Moné thrives off of working with (Zeuxis, Kris Statlander). However, Shirakawa isn't a powerhouse; she was working a more technician and high-flier role here. Have you ever seen a slow high-flier? Maybe today was just an off-day for Shirakawa, or maybe she's assimilating to competing in an AEW ring (the latter is less likely given her experience with the "Timeless" Toni Storm/Mariah May feud, but I digress) — regardless, today was not her finest work, and it showed in her lack of chemistry with Moné. I thought Shirakawa and Moné moved around each other in slow-motion, especially during their supposed high-intensity fight on the outside. That is disastrous for wrestlers who rely on agility over pure strength like they do.

Speaking of the outside, Storm is typically a great performer, but her dissociative state on the outside was not it. I'm holding out some hope for this near-catatonic angle because I trust in Storm's work, but her super low-stakes reaction when Moné was doing everything she can to rile Storm up was kind of anticlimactic. Storm simply sat there during the match like an empty husk.

Speaking of booking endings, we gotta talk about the ending. I get that Shirakawa is positioned to be a big deal in AEW, but tonight was not the night to defend her. It's Moné's 18th title defense during her 1000th match — let her come out with a big, spectacular win! Don't have her win via an inside cradle during an already slow match. If I were in Moné's position, I'd be fuming at that booking; it just feels disrespectful to not give a big win to a top star during such a milestone match. Moné didn't even look particularly good in the post-match beatdown: she just knocked Shirakawa and Storm over and licked a sheet cake. I don't know who booked that, but that ending was not the serve AEW thinks it is.

Moné walked out of WWE because of poor treatment and horrible booking. I'm not saying that AEW is at that level yet, but Moné deserved a better thousandth match.

Written by Angeline Phu