Backstage Update On Potential Launch Of WWE NXT Europe

Since the summer of 2022, discussions have been made on the upcoming "WWE NXT Europe" brand that would replace the now defunct "NXT UK." With rumblings that "NXT Europe" might possibly launch at the end of this year, Fightful has provided new information on if that remains to be the case. Speaking with promoters and talents across Europe, talents who 've recently participated in WWE UK tryouts were not told any further details about the brand other than that it was "still coming." Fightful noted that while some talents were signed and others were told they'd get more looks in the future, the publication did not hear anything to suggest these tryouts were toward the impending "NXT Europe" brand.

If "NXT Europe" were to commence by the end of this year, some promoters believe the push to launch this soon has to do with AEW establishing a base there in recent years, especially with trips to Wembley Stadium, as well as its upcoming cross-promotional event with NJPW for Forbidden Door in late August. In April, WWE jumped at the opportunity to acquire AAA, which pushed AEW talent from competing there at future events.

The reaction of whether "NXT Europe" will happen and if it will be beneficial to the continent was received with a mixed bag, especially because of prior resentment of when WWE first invaded the UK scene in 2016. For some talent, the idea of having an "NXT" brand in Europe came with positive reception. Some see it as an opportunity for global exposure, while also putting more money in signed talents' pockets. Although it would be bittersweet for some promoters, they see this potential move as "not the end of the world," despite rebuilding the independent scene post-COVID-19. The concern remains that the stars they managed to showcase and turn into draws within the scene could go to "NXT Europe," leaving promoters scrambling for new perspectives. Similarly, talent within the French scene are also said to have grave concerns about losing their top stars to "NXT Europe," as the country is within its hottest period right now. Overall, stars and promoters are proceeding the idea of having "NXT Europe" in their backyards with caution/reservation, while on the other hand, remaining vigilant that news of this could go from unmoved to initiating sooner than they think.