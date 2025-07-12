What Do Eras Mean In Pro Wrestling (And Which Are WrestlingInc's Favorite Ones)

The history of professional wrestling as we know it stretches back over 100 years, and you could even trace its roots to ancient Greece. Considering the long and complex history, it can be useful for wrestling fans and historians to divide time periods up into "eras" for purposes of discussion.

There isn't one single metric to measure eras by, as each one stood out for different reasons. In our estimation, each era is best measured by the various traits that defined it, whether that's in-ring style, the popularity of certain performers, or the behavior of promoters.

For example, the carnival and territory eras were two periods in wrestling's history marked by the way business was done, while the Burns and Gotch era and WWE's New Generation era were largely determined by the talent dominating the scene at the time. As the industry consolidated into fewer companies at the top, eras grew to become more defined by their actual content.

It would be next to impossible to get any group of wrestling fans to come to an agreement on what constitutes an era, and every list would likely look different. However, we'll be taking a look at a few of the favorite eras of our staff here at Wrestling Inc.