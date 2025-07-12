Who Is Rick Steiner's Wife, Jayme?

While Steiner's actions seemed to affect his relationship with Breakker, WWE, and the wrestling world at large, it's unclear how much it affected his relationship with his wife, Jayme McKenzie. That's hard to tell because not much is known about McKenzie, beyond the fact that the two have been married for a long time and that McKenzie is a private person, a shock to absolutely no one given the lack of info about her. The details available due reveal that McKenzie herself was an athlete, playing softball at Oklahoma State, has two sons with Steiner in addition to Breakker, and seemed rather supportive of Steiner during his successful runs for school board member in the Cherokee County School District, at least based on pictures of her and Steiner seen on WWE's website.

One thing that is clear is that McKenzie did have an impact on Breakker's life, even if his explanation for that is fittingly vague. Oddly enough, the one time Breakker spoke about his mother wasn't during his wrestling career, but was instead shortly after he finished college, and was still pursuing a career in the NFL. Speaking with NFL Draft Diamonds, Breakker credited his mother for motivating and inspiring him as he was growing up, citing her work ethic, her ability as a mother, and her taking him to sporting events when he was a child, which led to him pursuing an athletic career.