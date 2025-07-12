Who Is Rick Steiner's Wife, Jayme?
Given how wrestling has become very good at celebrating its legends these days, one would think that Rick Steiner would be getting in on that action. And for a brief time, he actually was; he and brother Scott Steiner received long-awaited inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2022, right around the time Steiner started appearing on "NXT" TV every now and then to support his son, Bron Breakker. And with Breakker only rising further and further up the WWE food chain since then it would seem like a shoe in that Steiner would be even more celebrated than before.
Instead, Rick Steiner has largely been a ghost from the wrestling world, and he's only had himself to blame. During WrestleMania weekend in 2023, Steiner was part of the Wrestlecon convention, when an altercation took place between him and then TNA star Gisele Shaw. Shaw, and referee Daniel Spencer, would later reveal that Steiner made transphobic remarks to Shaw, a transgender woman, throughout the day, with many nearby noticing the incident and refusing to speak up in Shaw's defense. Wrestlecon would ban Steiner from the convention and apologized to Shaw; a later attempt to book Steiner for another Wrestlecon convention that year was met with outcry, and he was pulled from that as well. As mentioned, Steiner has largely been a ghost since, with Breakker and WWE distancing themselves from him, at least until this year's Royal Rumble, which Steiner attended.
Steiner's Wife Inspired Their Son, Bron Breakker, In His Athletic Pursuits
While Steiner's actions seemed to affect his relationship with Breakker, WWE, and the wrestling world at large, it's unclear how much it affected his relationship with his wife, Jayme McKenzie. That's hard to tell because not much is known about McKenzie, beyond the fact that the two have been married for a long time and that McKenzie is a private person, a shock to absolutely no one given the lack of info about her. The details available due reveal that McKenzie herself was an athlete, playing softball at Oklahoma State, has two sons with Steiner in addition to Breakker, and seemed rather supportive of Steiner during his successful runs for school board member in the Cherokee County School District, at least based on pictures of her and Steiner seen on WWE's website.
One thing that is clear is that McKenzie did have an impact on Breakker's life, even if his explanation for that is fittingly vague. Oddly enough, the one time Breakker spoke about his mother wasn't during his wrestling career, but was instead shortly after he finished college, and was still pursuing a career in the NFL. Speaking with NFL Draft Diamonds, Breakker credited his mother for motivating and inspiring him as he was growing up, citing her work ethic, her ability as a mother, and her taking him to sporting events when he was a child, which led to him pursuing an athletic career.