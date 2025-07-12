Why Abyss Thinks The Fans Win In WWE/TNA Partnership

Through a multi-year partnership, talents from both TNA and WWE have been able to create memorable cross-promotional moments, such as "WWE NXT" star Trick Williams capturing the TNA World Championship and TNA's Joe Hendry battling Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. TNA itself has also benefited from the mass appeal that WWE, the industry giant, carries forth. According to WWE producer Abyss, though, the biggest winner of all is neither TNA nor WWE nor the talents.

"[The partnership] is incredible. I can't tell you how happy it makes me," Abyss told "Fightful." "When I wrestled there from 2002 to 2019, that was never an option. That was never on the table for the two companies to work together. For WWE to reach out and for TNA to be receptive and both companies come together with this collaboration, you've seen it with the Joe Hendry thing, you've seen it with Trick Williams now, and several other talents. The collaboration together, the number one winner is the fans, the audience.

"I just think it's such an incredible monumental groundbreaking moment for the two companies to collaborate and work together. The number one benefactor of that is the audience and the fans. It just makes me incredibly happy to see it happen."

The recent partnership between WWE and TNA began with the surprise entrance of then-TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble. Grace returned to WWE television months later to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship, with crossover appearances then following from other talents.

Under the TNA banner, Abyss (real name Chris Park) enjoyed one reign as NWA World Heavyweight Champion. He also became a two-time TNA World Television Champion and two-time TNA World Tag Team Champion. Nowadays, he serves as a backstage producer for WWE, whom former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes considers to be one of the best.

