WWE Hall Of Famer Says Her Phone 'Hasn't Rang' For Evolution 2025

This upcoming Sunday, WWE Evolution returns for the first time since 2018, with the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia set to host the second ever all-women's premium live event for the company. Last week, it was announced that a Battle Royal will be held to determine a number one contender for either women's world title at WWE Clash In Paris, with some of the promotion's most iconic female wrestlers expected to appear during the match. That said, it seems like one former star might not be featured at Evolution, as WWE Hall Of Famer Michelle McCool responded to a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal that she's yet to be contacted about the show.

It remains to be seen if McCool has truly been ignored by WWE regarding any plans for Evolution, or if the former Divas Champion is just trying to keep her involvement at the event a secret. McCool's most recent in-ring appearance was during the 2023 Royal Rumble, where she managed to last nearly 15 minutes in the match.

This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," two other matches were added to Evolution, with Tiffany Stratton choosing to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Trish Stratus and a WrestleMania rematch being made between Jade Cargill and Naomi. In addition, on Sunday it was announced that Becky Lynch would defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship against both Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat match. Elsewhere on the card, IYO SKY will defend the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley, Jacy Jayne will look to retain the NXT Women's Title against Jordynne Grace and four teams will compete over the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.