AEW's MJF Says Former ROH Champion Has 'As Many Teeth As He Does Brain Cells'

As he heads into AEW All In and the Men's Casino Gauntlet this weekend, MJF finds himself in the midst of not one, but two rivalries. The first is with CMLL's Mistico, who MJF battle in Arena Mexico and unmasked after being disqualified, seemingly setting up a second rematch down the line. The other is with AEW's Mark Briscoe, who MJF has traded words with the past few weeks, with the two set to have what Briscoe described as a "talky talk" this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite."

While Mistico didn't come up at all during MJF's interview with "TV Insider," Briscoe did, with MJF being asked what it was like to work with the cult hero and former Ring of Honor World Champion. To the shock of absolutely no one, MJF had nothing nice at all to say about Briscoe, instead labeling insults at him and their upcoming "talky talk."

"Unfortunately, yes, I do work in the same locker room as him," MJF said. "He is horrible. He is white trash. He is a redneck. He has about as many teeth as he does brain cells. He is worthless. That is how I feel about Mark Briscoe. Supposedly, he wants to have a talky talk with me on Wednesday on Dynamite. That's the dumbest s**t I've ever heard in my entire life.

"He wants me to go out there alone. To be perfectly honest with you, I don't have to listen to him. He is not my boss. Tony Khan is barely my boss. So if I want to go out there and beat the wholly hell out of him with the Hurt Syndicate, I will. And frankly that is probably what I'm going to do. Everybody is expecting this talky talk. I don't think it's going to go down."