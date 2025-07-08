Backstage Report On Injury, AEW Return Timeline Of Juice Robinson

It hasn't been the greatest year for Bullet Club Gold/the Bang Bang Gang, but there is reportedly good news regarding one member of the AEW faction. According to Dave Meltzer on the most recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Juice Robinson should be back soon after he suffered a broken fibula that took him out of the Continental Classic in December.

Meltzer clarified that he knew Robinson would soon be ready to be back, but didn't know just when he would be back. He said Robinson "should be ready soon." His last match was a 2024 Continental Classic Gold League bout against Will Ospreay where Robinson took the loss. Meltzer also clarified in the same segment of the show that he didn't know when Robinson's stablemate Jay White, who is also out injured with a broken foot, would be back. He said he knows White is well-liked by AEW President Tony Khan, and said he thinks White's return should also be soon.

In the days following Robinson's initial injury in the C2 match, Meltzer reported that "Rock Hard" suffered the broken fibula less than three minutes into the bout when he attempted to block Ospreay's sunset flip. Robinson didn't seem to react at the time, but the injury was noticeable, according to Meltzer, in images that came out of the match. Robinson was still attempting to regain momentum after he had come back to the company following back surgery and seven months on the shelf.

As for Robinson and White's other stablemates, Austin and Colten Gunn, the team last competed on the February 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite" where they lost to the Hurt Syndicate. Back in June, Austin Gunn responded to a fan on X (formerly Twitter) and said that neither man was injured.