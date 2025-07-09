Report: WWE Set For Big Theme Park Partnership

WWE, under TKO, has ventured into various avenues to boost its bottom line, and it seems the promotion's latest idea is to tie up with Universal Studios for a theme park attraction.

"Fightful Select" has reported that the pro wrestling promotion will collaborate with Universal Studios for its Halloween Horror Nights event, which will take place on a few nights between August 29 and November 2. As per the report, WWE and Universal Studios have planned for this partnership since last year, with rumors floating around sometime last year. As per its website, Halloween Horror Nights 2025 will feature the Jason Universe, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Fallout, among other things. Halloween Horror Nights is a special themed event that has taken place since 1990 and is held for a few days each year.

Since its acquisition by TKO, WWE has partnered with various brands, including the likes of Slim Jim, Prime, and Drumstick, to name a few, while they have also collaborated with various celebrities to push its brand. WWE's foray into the theme park world appears to be its latest move, and it's not the first time the company has explored such plans, as reports from 2017 indicated that the promotion was in talks to develop its own theme park. But those plans didn't come to fruition.

Universal Studios has had a relationship with pro wrestling in recent years, with AEW's "Dark" shows taped at Universal Studios between 2021 and 2023.