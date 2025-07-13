Eric Bischoff Looks Back On His Role In WWE's Wedding Of Chuck & Billy

If one was to think of the defining moment of Eric Bischoff's wrestling career as an onscreen character, most would assume it would be something related to his time running the nWo in WCW, or his stunning debut on "WWE Raw" in 2002. So it will probably come as a bit of a surprise that Bischoff himself feels his best moment was unrelated to those two things, but was instead his involvement in Billy & Chuck's Wedding on a 2002 "SmackDown" episode, where Bischoff disguised himself as the officiant, only for him, Rico, Jamal, and Rosey to spoil the proceedings.

While Bischoff has discussed the angle before, including the cost to create his disguise, he went into further detail on why the angle means so much to him during the latest "83 Weeks." In the end, it's because he could tell the crowd knew something was coming, but didn't know exactly what it was.

"When you're in that moment, in that environment when you know what's going on, you go 'Oh this crowd,'" Bischoff said. "You can feel them. They're telling you, with every fiber of their being, and the energy that it creates, they're telling you 'Oh, you're going to give us something. I can't wait.' They just didn't know what it was, and I did. And I knew the minute we pulled the pin, the place was going to go. And all this stuff was going to happen, which would make it look even cooler. That description...I just went through probably took about as long as that segment. But if you can only imagine how cool that was. I don't think you can beat that moment. I can't beat that moment. That's it. For me, that my's one on the monument. That's the best one."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription