AEW Dynamite 7/9/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

One of the matches I'm most excited for on the All In Texas card is the AEW Women's World Championship match. However, "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone didn't do justice to what I expect the match to be on Saturday in any way when they opened "Dynamite" tonight. Their face-to-face was a clunky, rather awkward affair that had me glad the talking portion of their feud is over for now.

Mone has never been the strongest promo despite how freaking good she is in the ring, and sadly, that's even more noticeable when she's paired up with one of the best talkers and greatest characters in the game today. Storm's portion of the promo was excellent, but Mone's half of the segment just wasn't there for me. Storm had the better lines, saying Mone "had the emotional depth of a kiddie pool," and Mone didn't say anything that stuck out or could be considered noteworthy toward Storm.

It's worth mentioning, but I can't pick on her too much because she wasn't the only one to make the mistake tonight, but Mone did confuse me there for a second with a slip of the tongue when she said All In was on Sunday. However, that only gets mentioned here in the hated section because I didn't need the extra tiny bit of panic during an already busy, confusing weekend. She recovered quite well, though.

The other thing that bothered me was the way the segment ended. The women toasted with whatever the heck was in those glasses, because it certainly wasn't champagne, and Storm got the last word. She told Mone something along the lines of, "eat s*** b****" and she wasn't in striking distance of Mone when she said it, so the small brawl that followed between them was a bit awkward. Mone got her hands on Storm first when it looked like the "Timeless" one should have been the one to punctuate the line with some physical offense, especially as the champion looking to end the segment strong.

I'm also so torn on just who I think is going to win this match, and this promo segment tonight didn't help me make up my mind. Not that it's necessarily an issue, but it's not clear where AEW is going with either of these women following All In. If Storm retains the title, I'm not sure who she goes on to face next. At least if Mone loses (which I'm leaning toward in regards to my prediction), she has the TBS Championship, in addition to her other belts, to defend.

