Bully Ray Likens Bron Breakker's Current WWE Role To One Held By Hall Of Famer

WWE's Bron Breakker may have lost the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, but in some ways it seemed to work out better for him, as he upped and joined Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's new alliance just a few days later on "Raw." Since then, Breakker hasn't really pursued gold, but he has been a destructive force, mowing down anyone who gets in the way of himself, Rollins, Heyman, and Bronson Reed, as the stable looks to take control of "Raw."

Despite that, some, like "Busted Open Radio" host Dave LaGreca, have felt it's been a step back for Breakker, who has gone from having the spotlight all to himself to primarily serving as Rollins' backup. LaGreca's co-host Bully Ray, himself a frequent critic of the Rollins/Heyman/Breakker/Reed stable, isn't quite on the same page, however. On the Tuesday edition of "Busted Open," Bully was complimentary of Breakker's performance on "Raw" the night before, and even if he wasn't, stated he saw a path forward for Breakker, comparing his dynamic with Rollins to one two other WWE Hall of Famer's once had.

"I can also look at Bron in this act as, you know, the bodyguard, you know, the Diesel to the Shawn [Michaels]," Bully said. "Eventually, Shawn treated Diesel like such s**t that Diesel turned, the whole turn. I could see Bron turning on all these guys. I can see Bron vs. Seth being something. Right now, they're going slow and steady wins the race with Bron Breakker. You don't just want to do it all in one shot. I'm sure that they do have a plan for Bron Breakker. I think he's in great hands."

