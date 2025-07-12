Why Darby Allin Doesn't 'Give A S***' About Winning AEW World Championship

AEW fans are anticipating the return of former TNT Champion Darby Allin to the company following his successful adventure up and down Mount Everest earlier in the year, and many are assuming he'll make an appearance during AEW's biggest event of the year, All In Texas on Saturday. Others assume it won't be "Hangman" Adam Page to dethrone AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, but rather Allin upon his return, instead. Allin, however, said on an episode of "WTF with Marc Maron," as transcribed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that he could care less about the world title.

"I told Tony before I went to [Mount] Everest, 'I already feel like I'm the champion of the world," Allin said. "I don't need the championship belt to feel validated because I'm already winning in life. I feel so free and happy. I'm grateful for everything.' I really don't give a s****. Some people are so concerned with winning this thing. I just want to have good storylines. I'm not trying to be like, 'I need to be the top guy.' I want to have good s***."

Allin could be one to interfere in the Texas Death Match pitting Moxley against Hangman on Saturday in All In's presumed main event. He could also be a surprise entrant into the Men's Casino Gauntlet match, where MJF is set to take on Mark Briscoe as the first two men in the bout, with Mistico, Ricochet, Brody King, and Bandido also confirmed for the match if their numbers are call before the first pinfall or submission ends the bout. Allin's last match was a time limit draw in the Continental Classic against Ricochet last December.