Backstage Report On AEW All In 2025's Run Time

This past weekend, AEW All In Texas concluded after nearly six hours of in-ring action, making it the longest pay-per-view in the history of professional wrestling. Although AEW faced being counterprogrammed by WWE NXT: The Great American Bash and WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, company President Tony Khan purposely increased the length of All In Texas in order to go head-to-head with its main competitor. According to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," AEW wanted their biggest show of the year to begin its main event while WWE's program featuring Goldberg's retirement match began airing at 8:00 p.m EST.

"I'm sure the show would've ended a lot earlier if we weren't in a wrestling war and by God, we're in a wrestling war," He stated. "The reason that the show went so long was because they were not going to be bullied. They were going to go head-to-head with Saturday Night's Main Event and that's part of the overriding theme of WWE did this, and did this, and they did this all to screw the show and AEW answered whether they went too long or not ... I'd never talked to Tony Khan about it, but I thought if I'm in this situation, I'm going 15 minutes into that show even though I know its too long."

Until All In Texas, WrestleMania 35 held the record for the longest wrestling pay-per-view of all time, with the main show running five and a half hours long. Going forward, it remains to be seen if any of the counterprogramming worked for either company, or if all events suffered due to the abundance of wrestling that was available to watch.

