Backstage Report On Internal Reaction To WWE Evolution 2025

WWE was criticized by many for not putting a lot of focus into the Evolution PLE in the weeks leading up to the show, but the wrestlers put on a showing that has seemingly impressed WWE management.

"Fightful Select" has followed up on another report of theirs, which had highlighted WWE's happiness at the show. The outlet has now reported that WWE felt that the show was a "home run," with those behind the scenes pleased with the matches. A prominent backstage personality told the outlet that WWE anticipated the stars would outperform expectations, and they did. The report stated that those behind the curtain enjoyed the all-women's PLE.

The stars that "Fightful" spoke to were pleased with how the event unfolded, although some would've liked to have more time to build stories heading into the event. However, they enjoyed telling their stories through social media. WWE management was particularly happy with the Women's Intercontinental title match featuring champion Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, and Bayley — in which Lynch retained the title — as well as the Women's World Championship match between Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and Naomi, where Naomi cashed in her briefcase and captured the title.

WWE management and the roster were also delighted with Naomi's showing on the night, where she faced Jade Cargill and later in the night cashed in her contract, with many applauding her for her current heel persona.

The aforementioned report, released immediately after Evolution, claimed that WWE could be interested in holding a third edition of the event, following the first in 2018 and the latest this past weekend. While the consensus is that WWE has a large enough women's roster to host such a show annually, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes another standalone event isn't necessary, as the women have already proven they belong alongside the men on all WWE shows.