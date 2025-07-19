Whatever Happened To The Undertaker's Son, Gunner?

After years of living the gimmick and not giving anyone a glimpse behind the curtain, The Undertaker did a full 180 in 2020, using the docuseries "Undertaker: The Last Ride" to step out of his gimmick. Not only did "The Last Ride" give Taker the opportunity to open up about his wrestling career for the first time, it also gave him the chance to end it, with Taker officially retiring in the series' last episode. And since then, Taker has only become more of an open book, with the most secretive man in wrestling going on to do things like starting a podcast or appearing in reality series like "WWE LFG." And he's also become more public about his family life with wife and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool, who has begun appearing with Taker in "WWE LFG."

While McCool and Taker have been married for fifteen years now, and have two children together (one biological, one adopted), it's easy to forget that this is the third go around for Taker when it comes to marriage. Fans will remember his second marriage to a woman named Sara in the 2000s, a union that saw Sara become a prominent part of a feud between Taker and Diamond Dallas Page during the height of WWE's 2021 Invasion angle. The marriage also produced two daughters, and one tattoo of Sara's name on Taker's neck, which he'd later have removed after the couple divorced in 2007. And then there's Taker's first marriage to a woman named Jodi Lynn from all the way back to Taker's early days in wrestling. The marriage lasted ten years and produced one son, a boy named Gunner, born in 1993.