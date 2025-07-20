Why Kenny Omega Is Glad AEW Is Not Doing House Shows

Gone are the days where wrestling companies would spend 300 days every year traveling around the world, in the modern landscape of professional wrestling, WWE have drastically cut back on the amount of house shows they run, and aside from a brief period in 2023, AEW have been strictly a TV-based product. While some veterans miss the house show days, with some even wishing AEW would do some themselves, Kenny Omega is very glad that the company doesn't do extensive tours, and he explained during a recent appearance on "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"I'm very glad that we aren't a traveling house show brand because it just wouldn't be...it is already very difficult to sustain, but if we were doing five dates a week and kind of just taking a bus all over America all the time with no time at home..." Omega said. "Number one, a lot of our performers are family men and women, so there would be that aspect of it where they would miss out on a lot of family time and personal events and all that. But of course, there's the wear and tear, and it would be a lot of wear and tear that you don't actually see if we were a house show traveling brand. You'd get your couple of episodes a week where, yes you're on TV, but then you'd have x amount of dates where you're just making the towns."

Omega rounded off by saying that he's very glad that AEW made a point to not do house shows from the outset of the company, a sentiment that has also been shared by the likes of Taz as wrestlers will be more healthy in the long-run, and not have to rely on things like prescription drugs to help them through their day.

