Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Addresses Whether There Are 'Too Many Samoans' In WWE

The 2020s have arguably been the best time to be a Samoan wrestler, and it's never exactly been a bad time to be one given the amount of wrestlers with Samoan heritage that have gone on to become Hall of Famers. But this decade alone, WWE has seen Roman Reigns solidify himself as one of the biggest stars in wrestling, Jimmy and Jey Uso go from an established tag team to established singles stars, and Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu becoming players on the WWE roster as well. Even outside of WWE, stars like AEW's Toa Liona and indie wrestler Zilla Fatu have begun to make waves.

But despite all the success, some wrestling fans are apparently beginning to wonder if there are too many Samoans in high profile positions, in WWE and elsewhere, so much so that the question was actually posed to WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. At the end of the most recent episode of "Kliq This," Nash was asked about there being too many Samoans, and in typical Nash fashion, the wrestling legend dismissed the idea with a short, blunt, and to the point response.

"There's more white boys than Samoans, so...," Nash said.

Those who think there's too many Samoans are sure to be disappointed in SummerSlam, which is looking likely to feature a heavy rotation of WWE's Samoan stars. That includes Reigns, who made his return to WWE last night at the end of "Raw," and Solo and Fatu, who have been feuding over the last month, and seem poised to wrestle again for the United States Title, which Sikoa won from Fatu at Night of Champions.

