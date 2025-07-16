Backstage Update On Wardlow's AEW All In 2025 Status

While new champions and broken undefeated streaks seized audiences during AEW's All In festivities, one long-rumored return failed to pass at the Texas-based event: Wardlow's fabled return. According to Fightful Select, it seems that Wardlow was in town for All In, but in a strange turn of events, was not seen backstage until after the show had begun.

The context behind Wardlow's tardiness to All In is about as unclear as the former AEW TNT Champion's return timeline. Fightful Select offered no further information regarding Wardlow's All In presence or his supposed tardiness, but no reports of an imminent return have seemed to come out of Wardlow's All In backstage visit.

Recent reports have claimed that, while Wardlow is cleared by AEW officials to compete after suffering from a labrum injury and car accident, Wardlow is currently occupied with a yet-to-be-disclosed, Los Angeles-based project. This venture is, reportedly, the reason Wardlow and AEW CEO Tony Khan have both agreed to postpone the former TNT titleholder's return until his commitments are finished, but there is no information on what Wardlow is working on — much less a timeline for its conclusion. Saturday was not the first time that Wardlow had appeared backstage at an AEW pay-per-view with no return plans set, however, as he made a backstage visit during Revolution 2025, which was hosted from Los Angeles.

Wardlow's last match with AEW saw him unsuccessfully challenge for then-champion Samoa Joe's AEW World Championship at "AEW Dynamite: Big Business," back in March 2024. While Wardlow is absent from AEW programming, he continues to remain active on social media, particularly on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. In a recent X post, Wardlow posted a brief "break from bringing the pain on set," implying that he may be booked for a film-related project.