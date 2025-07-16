Kevin Nash Thinks This WWE Heel Would Be 'So F***ing Easy' To Turn Babyface

WWE legend Kevin Nash is sold on young WWE star Bron Breakker, stating that it wouldn't take much effort on WWE's part to turn him into a good guy.

Breakker has had a swift rise in WWE, having only started wrestling in 2020, and is now running roughshod on "WWE Raw." The former WWE Intercontinental Champion is currently one of Seth Rollins' disciples, alongside Bronson Reed, and is portraying a heel gimmick. Nash, during a recent edition of his "Kliq This" podcast, argued why it would be easy to turn him into a babyface.

"Just the fact that he said that, 'Paul [Heyman] said that I'm going to be the — basically the star of the show for the next 10 years,' going completely against what Rollins has been saying. It was great," he began. "I fu**ing think — he's so fu**ing easy to turn babyface. He's the best athlete in the building, from strength and speed. If it was a shoot, I doubt too many people would be able to pin that motherf**ker."

Nash was referring to the promo that Breakker cut on the July 7 edition of "WWE Raw," where Breakker grabbed the mic from Heyman and Rollins and, in a way, stole their thunder. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels this was a way to plant the seed for a future babyface turn for Breakker, echoing sentiments similar to those of Nash.

While the two veteran stars believe that Breakker will eventually portray a good guy gimmick, the man himself believes that he works best as a heel, stating that being violent comes naturally to him. A babyface turn may also take a while, considering the injury to the group's leader, Rollins, who could be out for a while.

Ever since he was moved to the main roster in 2024, he has primarily been a heel, and that may continue for a while, given the current scenario.