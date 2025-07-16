JBL Looks Back On WWE Backstage Dust-Up Between Goldberg & Chris Jericho

With Goldberg in the news again following his retirement match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, a moment Goldberg himself appears to have mixed emotions towards, some have begun to take a look back on Goldberg's overall career, both the highs and the lows. One such moment that had been forgotten was a real life skirmish between Goldberg and Chris Jericho backstage at a 2003 WWE event, an incident that was a long time in the making from those who knew the history between the two from their time working in WCW.

While looking back on Goldberg's legacy during "Something to Wrestle," Conrad Thompson brought up the Jericho-Goldberg incident, and asked JBL, who was working in WWE at the time, about it. The Hall of Famer confirmed it happen, while also downplaying it to a degree.

"It just happened," JBL said. "You know, s**t happens. S**t happens backstage sometimes. Jericho is a standup dude. Jericho is not scared of nothing. And, you know, Goldberg and he got into a confrontation."

Another thing JBL did confirm was that the WWE locker room was really interested in what happened, something he described as common when an incident occurred.

"Any time you hear about a fight, or a dust up, I don't know if it was a full fight, but it was a dust up, the boys love it," JBL said. "It's fun. And we all wanted to know what happened, we wanted to hear it from every different perspective. I heard it from Jericho's perspective. He told me directly...what happened, like he told a lot of people. We talked to anybody who were witnesses there. You know, the boys enjoy stuff like that."

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription