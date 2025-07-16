Adam Page Notes Matches That Stuck With Him From First AEW Title Reign

Saturday night at AEW All In felt like a coronation for "Hangman" Adam Page, who defeated Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Championship. Of course, many fans will note that All In wasn't the first time Page got his hands on the big prize, previously defeating Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021 to win the title, in a moment that many also considered to be a coronation for the Day 1 AEW star.

While it's been a few years now since that reign, Page still has clear memories of it, and in an appearance on "The Takedown with SI" relived some of them, most notably his series of matches with one of the men that helped him this past weekend, Bryan Danielson.

"I had a lot of things happen during that championship reign that will stick with me forever," Page said. "Some of them, literally, physically, I will carry with me forever. I wrestled Bryan Danielson for an hour on television. One of the hardest things I've ever done in my life, and god, I hope is one of the things I ever do again."

Page also spoke positively of his title defenses against Lance Archer and Adam Cole, though he did dance around losing the title to CM Punk, a moment that has become overshadowed by hostility between the two and a belief that Page's momentum was halted by the decision. Still, Page doesn't view that period of time with much negativity.

"I do look back at all that time very fondly," Page said. "Not just professionally, but in my personal life as well. We just had our first son. It's crazy. We had a baby at home. I was bringing it home, taking pictures with him with it all the time."

