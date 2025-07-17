Kevin Nash Draws Parallel To Dispel Gripes Over Trish Stratus WWE Evolution Title Shot

Though she didn't pick up the victory at WWE Evolution, Trish Stratus' match against Tiffany Stratton for Stratton's WWE Women's Championship match was largely considered to be a success, with Stratus even receiving a standing ovation afterward. It was a stark contrast to the reaction leading into the show, where some, most notably "Busted Open Radio's" Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray, felt the match was haphazardly put together, even comparing it to Goldberg returning to WWE and immediately getting a World Heavyweight Championship shot for his last match.

At least one high profile listener disagreed with Bully and LaGreca's take. On the latest "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash drew some parallels between the gripes over Stratus' title shot and Goldberg's title shot, and expressed that the situations couldn't be any more different.

"I'm thinking to myself like 'Didn't Trish just work in March in a tag match, and they went over?'" Nash said. "And I'm thinking 'Bill hasn't worked since...I wrote it down, February the 19th of 22. And...the last two matches he had was in Saudi Arabia. So since 21, Bill hasn't been in the states. I think it's a little bit different, and I think it's a little bit different because Bill has stated his last match.

"Trish is not stating this is her last match. I watched a clip of Trish on Instagram, and she was at some Canadian...I don't know if she was pushing, helping them, a local Canadian wrestling thing. When she was in the ring...f**k man, she's better than she was. She looks great, she can still f*****g...go go. And she's like f****g mat wrestling. I'm like 'Dudes, this is a complete apples and oranges.'"

