Bully Ray Outlines Radical Idea For Goldberg After WWE SNME Retirement Match: AEW
It was a bittersweet farewell to the former WCW and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg when he graced the crowd – live in his adopted hometown of Atlanta – one last time, challenging GUNTHER for the Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event last Saturday. This week, Goldberg reflected on his final match, stating that his big moment felt shortchanged. Alluding to the rib they think WWE pulled on the Hall of Famer, Bully Ray thinks this ball dropping moment could present a lucrative opportunity for Tony Khan over in AEW to give Goldberg the retirement match he actually deserves, especially after his company garnered record breaking profit from All In: Texas this past weekend.
"I see this as an opportunity for AEW," Ray boldly remarked on "Busted Open." "If I'm AEW, I'm opening up my doors to Bill Goldberg...Let's do it the right way. Let's give you the send-off that you deserve, and I'd have Sting invite him there."
If Ray were given a creative seat within AEW, he believes Goldberg should have a do over on his retirement match, but this time with the same qualities Sting had in his farewell match at Revolution last March: high intensity, emotional whirlwind affects, and a victory. In fact, Ray alluded to the fact that he could see Sting being the one to invite Goldberg to venture through the forbidden door and get the match he properly deserves – seeing as though they spent many years together in WCW.
"If Sting stood in the middle of that ring and said, 'Bill, we spent a lot of time together in Atlanta. You know what: I know how you feel by how you got treated on Saturday night. Do yourself a favor, buddy, come here for one night, and we'll give you the send-off that you deserve,'" the Hall of Famer added. "Personally, I think it would work 'cause Sting is the guy to do it."
Tommy Dreamer Assesses Bully Ray's Proposal And If It Would Be Beneficial To AEW
Although Ray's thoughts on this what-if scenario sounded great for some, "Busted Open" host Dave LaGreca doesn't think AEW needs to extend its services and redo Goldberg's lackluster retirement match to satisfy his needs. Meanwhile Tommy Dreamer, who, like Ray, knows the ins and outs of this business from what happens in the ring, backstage. and from a fan's point of view, sees how this pen and paper idea could translate towards something monumentally good, business wise, but reviewing this from the other side of the fence, he could also see how this could greatly impact AEW and Goldberg negatively from the AEW fan base's perspective.
"I do think business wise, it would get interest in the wrestling community, but I think AEW fans would hate Bill Goldberg being there," Dreamer mentioned. "If you're just trying to do it like WCW used to do it, like, shock value or you know, hey, he's going to save this, that's one thing."
Next, Dreamer comments on how moments like this could open up old wounds, not just for those who've shared the ring with the Hall of Famer, but to fans who thoroughly believed last Saturday was Goldberg's final in-ring match.
"The other part: you and I both know there's certain things that when you talk about them they're going to trigger emotions where you have your own personal feelings, but also your own knowledge to the subject, and where it's, 'Man, these motherf***ers are doing this again,' no matter what, and it's hard to let it go...I do think some of that resonates," Dreamer concluded.
