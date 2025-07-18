Bully Ray Outlines Radical Idea For Goldberg After WWE SNME Retirement Match: AEW

It was a bittersweet farewell to the former WCW and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg when he graced the crowd – live in his adopted hometown of Atlanta – one last time, challenging GUNTHER for the Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event last Saturday. This week, Goldberg reflected on his final match, stating that his big moment felt shortchanged. Alluding to the rib they think WWE pulled on the Hall of Famer, Bully Ray thinks this ball dropping moment could present a lucrative opportunity for Tony Khan over in AEW to give Goldberg the retirement match he actually deserves, especially after his company garnered record breaking profit from All In: Texas this past weekend.

"I see this as an opportunity for AEW," Ray boldly remarked on "Busted Open." "If I'm AEW, I'm opening up my doors to Bill Goldberg...Let's do it the right way. Let's give you the send-off that you deserve, and I'd have Sting invite him there."

If Ray were given a creative seat within AEW, he believes Goldberg should have a do over on his retirement match, but this time with the same qualities Sting had in his farewell match at Revolution last March: high intensity, emotional whirlwind affects, and a victory. In fact, Ray alluded to the fact that he could see Sting being the one to invite Goldberg to venture through the forbidden door and get the match he properly deserves – seeing as though they spent many years together in WCW.

"If Sting stood in the middle of that ring and said, 'Bill, we spent a lot of time together in Atlanta. You know what: I know how you feel by how you got treated on Saturday night. Do yourself a favor, buddy, come here for one night, and we'll give you the send-off that you deserve,'" the Hall of Famer added. "Personally, I think it would work 'cause Sting is the guy to do it."