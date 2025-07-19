WWE HOFer Ric Flair Pulls Out Of Convention For 'Personal And Health Related Issues'

The Stylin' and profilin' Hall of Famer, Ric Flair, will be taking a breather this weekend, as he's pulling out from a scheduled appearance at the ATL Comic Convention in Atlanta, Georgia. With concerns over his health, the 16-Time World Champion posted the following message on X [formerly known as Twitter]: "I Am Not Going To Be At The @ATL__CC Tomorrow Because Of Personal And Health Related Issues. Thank You So Much For Understanding & For All The Appreciation! I Look Forward To Seeing You At A Future Signing."

Last month, it was reported that Flair was once again diagnosed with skin cancer, which is the second time in three years that he's been battling this form of cancer, according to a statement he made to People. Within that same month, Flair underwent surgery, displaying photos of his forehead where the melanoma was located, and a ghastly image of his stomach with surgical staples.

Prior to revealing his diagnosis and surgery, Flair made an on-screen appearance on the May 17 edition of "AEW Collision" to honor his late friend/Four Horseman stablemate, Steve "Mongo" McMichael. It appears the "Nature Boy" was on-hand at All In: Texas last weekend.