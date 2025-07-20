Bully Ray Doesn't Understand Why Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Is 'So Pissed Off'

While he enjoyed working with GUNTHER, multiple other aspects of Goldberg's retirement match have left him feeling disappointed, or in the case of his post-match promo, "pissed off." According to TNA Tag Team Champion Nic Nemeth, Goldberg's bemoaning over the latter casts him in an ungrateful light. In the eyes of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, it made him appear bitter.

"It doesn't make sense to me other than if this guy is completely out of touch and it's all ego that he was handed all of this stuff on a silver platter. Yes, something did go wrong that nobody could control, and he sounds disgruntled about it," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio."

"My other side of the conversation is it almost seems like if the perception is there's a lot of people out there that probably are saying, yeah, 'You're right, Bill, the WWE treated you the wrong way.' So I'm saying maybe it's an opportunity for AEW to welcome him with open arms. I don't understand why the guy would be so pissed off. He just came off as bitter. Why he would be so bitter if they did all of these things for him? Or did something go wrong that we don't know about? Or is it that final 30 seconds? Is he embarrassed by the final 30 seconds that they went off the air, which they have no control of?"

Following his loss to "The Ring General" at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, friends and family of Goldberg gathered in the ring as the fellow Hall of Famer began his farewell speech to the WWE Universe. After about 30 seconds passed, however, his televised words were cut off by the end of the SNME broadcast. According to Goldberg, this move likely wasn't intentional by WWE, but still showed a lack of proper preparation for his parting words.

