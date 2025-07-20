Dave Meltzer: WWE Is Prepping These 3 Stars As Its Next Generation Of 'Headliners'

In the present day, talents such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are considered to be headliners in WWE. Who might lead WWE in the future, though?

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that designation will eventually belong to Rhea Ripley, Jacob Fatu, and Bron Breakker as WWE is currently reportedly preparing them to fill those spots at some point in the future. In Ripley's case, she would be the long-term face of the WWE women's division. For Fatu and Breakker, that would be elevated to the men's main event scene.

Ripley, 28 years old, signed with WWE back in 2017. Nowadays, she is a multi-time world champion, with her most recent reign as WWE Women's World Champion beginning at the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw" in January. Though she later lost the title to IYO SKY, "Mami" has still received multiple more title opportunities since then, including a critically acclaimed three-way at WrestleMania 41 and in the main event of WWE Evolution.

Elsewhere, Fatu is currently in line for a WWE United States Championship rematch against Solo Sikoa at WWE SummerSlam. Championships aside, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi believes Fatu, also his nephew, has the ability to become a top babyface in WWE one day.

Bron Breakker presently finds himself aligned with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed under the belief that it will help cement him as the face of WWE for the next two decades. So far in his WWE career, Breakker has notably enjoyed two reigns as WWE Intercontinental Champion and two as NXT Champion, with the next step potentially taking him to the main event.