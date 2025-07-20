WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Makes Major SummerSlam Prediction
At WWE SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes and John Cena will meet in a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship, this time with the added stipulation of a Street Fight. According to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Cena and Rhodes may not be the only ones involved in it, though, as signs seem to be pointing to third party interference.
"This is the one where you might get The Rock," Henry said on "Busted Open Radio." "You should have got it at WrestleMania and didn't. It's time to make up for the mistakes, pay for the sins of the fathers. John Cena kept mentioning 'we.' 'We came up with. We did that' There's only one we: him and the Rock. Cody even called him out. Cody mentioned him in that opening promo [on SmackDown], so all of this stuff is pointing toward The Rock being involved in this ordeal. And we'll see how that works out, but being that it's a Street Fight, that gives even more credence to the fact that everything won't be structured and it won't be a DQ if the Rock did show his ugly face."
As Henry alluded to, the feud between Cena and Rhodes began when the former turned heel and sold his soul to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WWE Elimination Chamber. While Cena's change in character has remained consistent since then, his moment with The Rock seems to have been just a blip in the larger story, especially given that "The Final Boss" failed to appear at WrestleMania 41, the site of the first Rhodes-Cena title match.
Rock later revealed that creative plans never called for him to be part of their WrestleMania clash as he intentionally took a step back from the program shortly after Elimination Chamber. Unfortunately for Rock, this move backfired, with an abundance of fans and pundits, such as Henry, aiming criticism at it afterward.
What If There's No Rock In New Jersey?
Should Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson be part of plans for Cena vs. Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam, Henry is confident that they will take center stage as the night two main event. This year's SummerSlam emanates from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 2 and 3.
"The Rock is not going to do night one. He's not going to be the second main event," Henry said. "Listen, I'm an ego believer. People will tell you who they are. They're never, ever, ever going to go against who they truly are. That's why people say fool me once, shame on them. Fool me twice, shame on me. People will tell you who they are. Know it when they tell you. And that's where we are. The Rock is a 'I'm the main event. I'm the president. I'm not only the client, but I'm also the president' [type of guy]. He's at the top. He wants to be known as the top."
When asked about the possibility of Rock remaining absent for the Cena-Rhodes rematch, Henry noted that he'd take it as a sign that the former WWE Champion has largely moved on from his on-screen dealings with WWE in favor of the Hollywood silver screen. Still, Henry believes Rock would stay active within his role as a TKO Board of Directors member. TKO, of course, resides as the parent company of WWE.
"It's his decision. He's got all the power. He's got all the cards in his hands," Henry said of The Rock.
