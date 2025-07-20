WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Makes Major SummerSlam Prediction

At WWE SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes and John Cena will meet in a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship, this time with the added stipulation of a Street Fight. According to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Cena and Rhodes may not be the only ones involved in it, though, as signs seem to be pointing to third party interference.

"This is the one where you might get The Rock," Henry said on "Busted Open Radio." "You should have got it at WrestleMania and didn't. It's time to make up for the mistakes, pay for the sins of the fathers. John Cena kept mentioning 'we.' 'We came up with. We did that' There's only one we: him and the Rock. Cody even called him out. Cody mentioned him in that opening promo [on SmackDown], so all of this stuff is pointing toward The Rock being involved in this ordeal. And we'll see how that works out, but being that it's a Street Fight, that gives even more credence to the fact that everything won't be structured and it won't be a DQ if the Rock did show his ugly face."

As Henry alluded to, the feud between Cena and Rhodes began when the former turned heel and sold his soul to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WWE Elimination Chamber. While Cena's change in character has remained consistent since then, his moment with The Rock seems to have been just a blip in the larger story, especially given that "The Final Boss" failed to appear at WrestleMania 41, the site of the first Rhodes-Cena title match.

Rock later revealed that creative plans never called for him to be part of their WrestleMania clash as he intentionally took a step back from the program shortly after Elimination Chamber. Unfortunately for Rock, this move backfired, with an abundance of fans and pundits, such as Henry, aiming criticism at it afterward.