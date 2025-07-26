Kris Statlander: AEW Women's Division Is 'Hungrier Than Ever'

Among all of the hype and excitement surrounding AEW at the time of writing, the company's women's division seems to be getting more credit than it has ever gotten before. The additions of Thekla, Alex Windsor, and Mina Shirakawa to name but a few has gotten former AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander very excited about where the division can go, and during a recent appearance on the "Battleground" podcast, Statlander revealed that the female side of AEW have a fire under them the likes of which they haven't had in the past.

"We have some new people around at this point, there's nothing more exciting than having new people to work with, new people to face, and new energy and new fire to bring to the table because we all want to work hard. We all want to show out and be the best performers that we can be, and we're getting a good stride of people that are looking to light a fire under each other's butts and just trying to push each other to a point where we haven't been pushed before. So I'd say we are hungrier than ever. We're more excited than ever to put our best foot forward, and it can only go up from here."

Statlander was also asked about the potential of AEW following in WWE's footsteps and producing an all-female event like the Evolution Premium Live Event that took place the day after All In Texas. She said she doesn't know if it will happen, but that the AEW women's division is doing a great job showcasing themselves with the spots they currently have, and if an all-female AEW pay-per-view where to ever happen, Statlander wouldn't be the one leading the charge as she believes everything in life is unpredictable.

