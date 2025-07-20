Thekla Receives 'All Elite' Graphic From Tony Khan 45 Days After Her AEW Debut Match

Thekla has been undisputedly All Elite for over a month, but Tony Khan has just now made it social media-official. 45 days after her AEW debut match, the "Toxic Spider" has finally received her "All Elite" graphic.

Tony Khan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, Saturday afternoon to make the announcement. In his post, Khan reasoned that Thekla's official contract validation was postponed due to her behavior during her STARDOM exit, where she reportedly attacked STARDOM president Taro Okada and several other members of ringside staff after her final match with the company. While the attack was an angle to write Thekla out of STARDOM before her move to the United States and AEW, it was enough for Khan to place the Austrian star on a "45 day probation period" before officially accepting her as All Elite.

Due to her attack on President @tokada_mh4e + her termination for cause from @we_are_stardom, after her debut June 4 at Fyter Fest #AEWCollision,

I placed Thekla on a 45 day probation period before validating her contract. Her probation ended today.@toxic_thekla is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/gYoVz6XOAg — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 19, 2025

Fans were thoroughly entertained by Khan's reasoning, with several noting that Thekla, despite being placed on probation, still received her All Elite graphic earlier than fellow on-screen character RJ City. Others praised Khan for his attention to detail and commitment to kayfabe. Thekla posted her official graphic to her own page to celebrate "the Toxic Revolution."

THE TOXIC REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN. THE SPIDER IS ALL ELITE 🕷️ https://t.co/SxIWEVG0cM — Thekla テクラ (@toxic_thekla) July 20, 2025

Despite not officially being All Elite until Saturday, Thekla has been regularly showcased on AEW programming since her debut in late May. Thekla won her AEW debut match against Lady Frost at Fyter Fest, took part in All In's Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, and recently won $100,000 after emerging victorious a four-way match between herself, Queen Aminata, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale on the July 16 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Thekla is currently embroiled in a feud against Aminata after previous rival pitch Jamie Hayter sustained an injury, and seems to be aligning herself with Skye Blue and Julia Hart after the two helped her secure her most recent four-way victory.