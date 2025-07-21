ICYMI: AEW's Sammy Guevara & Dustin Rhodes In DC-Inspired Gear At Supercard Of Honor

Ring of Honor's annual Supercard of Honor pay-per-view took place earlier this month, with a total of 12 matches (including four on the pre-show). One of those matches saw Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara successfully defend their ROH World Tag Team Championship against The Infantry just one day before both men competed twice in the same night at AEW All In. In the latest edition of Guevara's vlog, the wrestler showed off their Supercard gear, inspired by two prominent DC Comics heroes.

Guevara based his gear on the look of Superman, while Rhodes' outfit was inspired by Green Lantern, though he and others jokingly stated that he more closely resembled The Hulk. Rhodes also joked that he wanted to go with the Superman look but Guevara got to their wardrobe person first.

After winning at Supercard of Honor and teaming with Marshall and Ross Von Erich during the All In pre-show, a tragic turn of events resulted in Rhodes and Guevara pulling double duty that night. Adam Cole was forced to vacate the TNT Championship and step away from wrestling due to an issue that was later revealed to be concussion-related.

As a result, AEW owner Tony Khan booked a four-way match to crown a new champion, with Rhodes and Guevara chosen to take part alongside Daniel Garcia and Kyle Fletcher. In his home state of Texas, Rhodes succeeded in capturing his first AEW singles title, pinning Garcia after a small package pile driver. Rhodes appeared on "AEW Collision" last week to celebrate his victory, with Fletcher and Don Callis interrupting, presumably setting up a singles match between Fletcher and Rhodes in the near future.