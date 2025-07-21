WWE Announces Deal With Fandango (Not That One) To Show SummerSlam 2025 In Theaters

With Cody Rhodes and John Cena set to collide once again for the Undisputed WWE Championship, only this time in a street fight, WWE SummerSlam is setting up to be a big show. But that isn't stopping WWE from trying to make it even bigger by securing a partnership with Fandango. And for those wondering, no, it is not a partnership with the former WWE star Fandango that has gone on to become JDC in TNA.

In a Monday press release, WWE announced a new partnership with Fandango, the online movie ticketer giant, that will allow both nights of SummerSlam to be screened live in "select Regal cinemas." Fans will be able to choose from several ticket options that will allow them to watch one night, or both nights, of SummerSlam, with additional perks such as a SummerSlam t-shirt, thrown in. The press release also hints towards similar deals for future WWE PLE's being likely for the future.

"WWE is one of the most electrifying global entertainment brands, and its events deserve to be experienced on the big screen," Will McIntosh, Fandango President, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to work with WWE and Regal Cinemas to bring the action-packed SummerSlam 2025 cinema presentation to fans nationwide."

"WWE has redefined how fans connect with live entertainment, and bringing SummerSlam to Regal's screens elevates that experience to a whole new level," Senior VP of US Content at Regal Cinemas Brooks LeBeouf said. "We're excited to partner with WWE and Fandango to deliver this immersive, action-packed event in theaters —making fans feel like they're ringside, no matter where they are."

Wrestling events airing out of cinemas may be new for WWE events, but it's nothing new for wrestling shows on the whole. Over the past several years, AEW has also had a deal with Joe Hand Promotions to air PPV events out of select theaters in the United States and Canada, including known theater chains such as AMC.