Dave Meltzer Addresses Brock Lesnar's Absence From WWE

It's not often fans hear about Brock Lesnar these days, as the former WWE Champion remains out of sight, out of mind after being named in Janel Grant's lawsuit accusing Vince McMahon of sex trafficking and abuse. That changed briefly thanks to UFC's Daniel Cormier, however, who noted in a podcast appearance that Lesnar was on WWE's banned list, and that Lesnar was in huge trouble, while never elaborating on why.

On Sunday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer did elaborate on the why, making it clear that Lesnar's WWE absence was for the reasons everyone thought, and not for any other reason that fans may not be aware of. He also strongly indicated that Lesnar's situation wasn't in the hands of WWE creative, but instead that of WWE/TKO legal.

"I mean, he's not allowed, and the lawyers won't let him do it" Meltzer said. "I don't know if there's anything...I mean, people have been talking about it. But this has been the same thing since the Janel Grant lawsuit's been filed, as far as I know. I don't think...there's anything more to it than that, because he's been...he's been on the list that...until the lawyers...allow him to do [it], they're not going to book him.

"And it's been going for a year and a half. I presume until the case is done that...I mean, it's up to the lawyers. If the lawyers say it's okay, they'll bring him in tomorrow. But obviously, their belief is he shouldn't be on their TV...It's been that way for a year and a half. I mean, he was on the banned list from the...when they took him out of the Royal Rumble. Last year's Royal Rumble, not this year's."

