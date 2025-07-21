Former Funkadactyl Cameron Mentions WWE On Socials, Fans Offer Mixed Response

It's safe to say Naomi is a long way away from her Funkadactyl days, or even her GLOW days, as she reigns over "Raw" as Women's World Champion, and seems to be having the run of her career at the moment. And it seems like all that fun may be rubbing off a bit on her fellow Funkadactyl, who may be craving a return to the WWE spotlight after several years away.

Taking to X late Monday morning, Ariane Andrew, who WWE fans will remember as Funkadactyl member Cameron, posted a photo of herself with blue hair and blue wrestling gear. She included the short message "WWE!" along with the photo, seemingly hinting at something going on between the two sides. While it's unclear whether her tease means anything regarding a WWE return, the replies to her post have been mixed, with some hopeful for a return, while others wished for Andrew to steer clear.

Andrew first burst onto the WWE scene back in 2011, when she took part in the revival of "WWE Tough Enough." Though she failed to win "Tough Enough," she was signed to a WWE developmental deal, and formed the Funkadactyls with Naomi, under the Cameron persona, after the duo was paired with Brodus Clay in January 2012. They remained together for two years before breaking up, with Andrews embarking on a singles career until she was released in 2016.

Andrew went on a four year hiatus from wrestling, returning in 2020 when she competed for AEW in their Women's Tag Team tournament. Andrew disappeared from wrestling again until 2022, when she returned to WWE to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She has since worked two shows for Pound Town Wrestling in California, first in 2023 and again in 2024.