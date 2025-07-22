Kane Offers Nuanced Perspective On Goldberg At WWE SNME 40, Aftermath

It was expected that Goldberg's retirement match against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event would cause some sort of drama. Most, however, didn't expect the drama to come from Goldberg complaining about the match after the fact, which he did during an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show" one week ago. That has since led to talk about whether Goldberg deserved better, expected too much, or is ungrateful for the opportunity WWE gave him.

And then there's the question of where former WWE star Kane falls regarding this issue. Well, the Knox County, Tennessee mayor gave his answer during an appearance on "Off the Ropes," and he did so in a way that only briefly touched upon Goldberg's complaints and the egos of pro wrestlers.

"Guys, I'm in politics now, so I deal with that kind of stuff all the time," Kane said. "I try to keep above it as much as I can. No, I think...if you look at it from a fan's perspective, and that's how I always looked at things, a lot of times it's nostalgia and having people come back for that one last shot or whatever...that's what people gravitate to...at the end of the day, it's really about the fans and putting on the best show that you can, and giving them an experience.

"So I try to avoid trying to talk about personalities and a lot of the backstage stuff as much as possible. You know, to me, it's just a need to see people come back, interact with newer talent and kind of see that clash of eras, although the Attitude Era will always be the best era of all time. We know that...But it is cool to see that. And WWE does, I think, a tremendous job of weaving in folks that haven't been around for awhile and bringing them back and making good use of them."

