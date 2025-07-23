Tony Khan Pulls Back Curtain On Last-Minute AEW TNT Title Change

AEW CEO Tony Khan has discussed Adam Cole's injury, which forced him to make last-minute changes to plans at All In.

Cole vacated the TNT Championship and announced on the show that he will have to step away for a while to care for his injuries, resulting in Khan making a late call to alter plans.

"Well, it was really challenging. I had just come from the ROH show, and Adam Cole was planning to wrestle and defend the championship, and it was actually very early Saturday morning, technically, I was just getting to bed for a few hours. I was planning to sleep, and it didn't really work out that way because, unfortunately, we had to make major changes and I had to spend the night really thinking about how to make it up to the fans and to treat Adam Cole with respect that he has earned and that he deserves," Khan said on "Good Karma Wrestling." "It was a hard conversation, but I'm glad he told me the truth that he just didn't feel well and he was having trouble sleeping."

Khan feels that Rhodes winning the vacant title was the right fit, considering how the veteran star had come close to the title on a few occasions in the past.

"It was very fitting that he came out and spoke to the fans. Of course, he had to relinquish the TNT championship. But then it was great to see a longtime fan favorite, Dustin Rhodes, win after so many close chances to the TNT Championship."