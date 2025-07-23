WWE NXT Star Blake Monroe Promises To Expose Jordynne Grace As 'Fraud'

Tuesday night's episode of "NXT" was supposed to be a major milestone for Blake Monroe. And in the end, it still was for the former AEW star, who won her first singles match in "NXT" by defeating Wren Sinclair, and then got the better of friend turned foe Jordynne Grace when the latter attempted to attack her after the match, only for Monroe to take Grace out with a headbutt and a DDT on top of a chair.

With all that success, it makes one wonder why Monroe was so upset afterward. But it was clear Monroe was when she interrupted a social media exclusive video where interviewer Sarah Schreiber was giving updates on the medical status of Grace and Ricky Saints. Monroe's unhappiness seemed to stem from the fact that Grace had any sort of spotlight on "NXT" to begin with.

"This was my moment!" Monroe said. "This was my chance to remove the stain that is Jordynne Grace. But I guess some stains are harder to remove than others. But just like the gum at the bottom of my Louis', Jordynne Grace is beneath me. She ruins everything. That's why next week, I'm pulling back the curtain. I'm going to expose her for the fraud she really is!"

EXCLUSIVE: As @sarahschreib gives an injury update, @BlakeMonroeWWE interrupts with a promise to expose the real @JordynneGrace next week. pic.twitter.com/ew2m51X7Z2 — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2025

What Monroe is looking to unveil remains a mystery for fans, but it will surely add more hostility between Grace and Monroe, who just a few weeks ago were teaming together at NXT Great American Bash. It was only a day later when things went south, as Monroe turned on Grace at WWE Evolution, costing her a chance to win the NXT Women's Championship from Jacy Jayne.