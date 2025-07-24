Backstage Update On Injury To Will Ospreay Following AEW Dynamite Segment

Last night's episode of "AEW Dynamite" featured a big announcement from Will Ospreay, who revealed he was dealing with two herniated discs in his neck and would be taking time off to recover. But it wasn't all doom and gloom, as Ospreay stated the injuries were treatable, and that he was hoping to be back at Forbidden Door next month, which will take place in his home country of England.

Naturally, the quick turnaround, and the fact that Ospreay credited an attack from the Death Riders at All In for worsening the injury, led some to wonder if the whole thing was a work. But according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Ospreay's injury is legit and rather significant.

"The injury is real, he has that," Meltzer said. "It's shocking that he said he would be back in a month with two herniated discs. I...the thing is, a couple months ago, he was on one of the shows, and he talked about how...his son grabbed his hand. And he said for minutes he had no idea his son grabbed his hand, cause he had no feeling in his hand. And when he said that, and I knew it was a shoot, I thought 'This is not good, at all.'

"And there's other signs I've seen. It's amazing the level of performance he's been able to do. The last match with the Bucks and him and Swerve was incredible. And he hasn't missed a beat, he's had some of the best matches of the year. I know that, yeah, he got bad news when he finally got checked. And it sure didn't sound like that should be a month off. It sure sounded like something that should be a year off."

