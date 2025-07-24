Video: Officials Give Press Conference Following Death Of WWE Legend Hulk Hogan

Over the last month, speculation began to arise that Hulk Hogan was having major health problems, though his wife and long-time friend Jimmy Hart denied this. Unfortunately, the worst was confirmed about Hogan on Thursday morning, when word emerged that the WWE Hall of Famer had passed away at the age of 71. The news has set social media into an uproar, with many rushing out to either sing Hogan's praises, or condemn him for his controversial past actions. Others meanwhile waited for more news regarding what happened to cause Hogan to pass on, information they got early in the afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., the Clearwater Police Department posted a four minute video on their Facebook page of a press conference held by Major Nate Burnside. The officer confirmed that a 911 call had been placed before 10 a.m. in the morning at Hogan's residence, and that Fire and Rescue and police found Hogan in his home "experiencing a serious medical related issue." Hogan was quickly transported to the local hospital, but the treatment proved to be unsuccessful, with Hogan dying at "approximately 11:17."

While Burnside noted that an investigation into Hogan's death was underway, he stressed that this was standard procedure, and that there was "no sign of foul play or suspicious activity" relating to the situation. Burnside said that the Clearwater PD was providing Hogan's family with the necessary resources at this time, and asked everyone in attendance to respect their privacy and keep them in their thoughts. The press conference ended soon after with Burnside taking no questions.