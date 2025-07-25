Stone Cold Steve Austin Comments On Passing Of Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin has paid tribute to Hulk Hogan and sent his condolences to Hogan's family.

Following Hogan's death, Austin took to Instagram to eulogize him, calling him a larger-than-life character and saying that his influence on pro wrestling will last a lifetime.

"Hulk Hogan was born to be a Professional Wrestler. Larger than life. Charisma for days. He was in a stratosphere all on his own. His contributions are immense. His influence will be forever. Hulkamania lives on. My condolences to his family and loved ones," said Austin.

Hogan and Austin were two of the greatest in WWE — and pro wrestling — history, but they never got the opportunity to face each other in the ring. The two were never in the same company at the same time, and when they finally were in 2002, following Hogan's return to WWE, Austin was dealing with backstage issues with management as well as injuries. He eventually retired, and one of the most mouth-watering clashes between two of WWE's biggest stars never came to fruition. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross — who had a close relationship with Austin — stated that "The Texas Rattlesnake" had no desire to work with Hogan, which is why that match never happened.

There was some speculation that the two did not get along with each other, but Hogan dismissed those claims and stated that there was no animosity between them. The late star even teased a potential match with Austin, a year after the latter's return to the ring at WrestleMania 38.