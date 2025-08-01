WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Advised Goldberg To Get This Game-Changing Treatment

En route to his retirement match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE Hall of Famer battled through lingering injuries to his knees, shoulder, and neck. Luckily for him, advice from fellow Hall of Famer Kevin Nash later helped to alleviate some of the pain and physical setbacks associated with them.

"He was talking about [how] he was beat up and he was having a hard time even just training, getting ready for the match," Nash recalled on "Kliq This." "And I told him, 'Man, stem cells have done wonders for me,' so he went down and got the stem cells, which I know that he went down to BioXcellerator. I think he went down shortly after I did, a couple months after I did. He put it over that that was the turning point that he was able to get through that."

At WWE SNME on July 12, Goldberg challenged GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship with his friends and family rooting him on from the sidelines. Despite a valiant effort and a laugh when GUNTHER chopped him, Goldberg ultimately faded to the sleeper hold, which secured the win for "The Ring General."

Ahead of his final match, Nash revealed that Goldberg additionally prepared with a mixed martial artist trainer who had him hitting bags, gloves and pads. "I know that he put as much as he could into it," Nash said, "but I think the hardest thing for an athlete, especially for an athlete that works in professional wrestling, is in your mind, you still think you got it. Then you get out there and all of a sudden you're just like, 'Wow, I don't remember running on this canvas equating to running on the beach.'"

