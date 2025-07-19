Goldberg Says He Never Could Have Done WWE SNME Match Without This Treatment

So many blockbuster moments came out of WWE and AEW's historic yet competitive PLE's and pay-per-views, respectively, this past weekend. However, the most captivating headline came from Atlanta, Georgia, after Goldberg cemented his 28-year career in the main event of Saturday Night's Main Event with GUNTHER. Although he was unable to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and initiate a second reign, Goldberg accomplished what he was set out to do, which was to have his last in-ring match. Calling himself an accelerated man during his near 15-minute powerhouse brawl with "The Ring General," the former two-time WWE Universal Champion said that moment wouldn't have come to fruition without obtaining stem cell treatment.

"There is no way in hell I could have done that without going to get the stem cells. Absolutely, no way," the Hall of Famer said on "The Ariel Helwani Show." "The body that I've lived with prior to that, it couldn't have accomplished it...I woke up and my hand was swollen. I don't know what happened. I think I might have gone through...who knows...who cares. To be able to get out of that match...I've got a bad knee, and everybody complains, 'Oh, he's limping.' And man, I should be limping. I earned a limp. And if I gotta go in with shoulder pads and a helmet and a knee brace on, I'm going in, but I'm going out like a warrior...Stem cells allowed me to go in there and give it my best at whatever age that I am, and I could not have done it without them."

Even though many were impressed with how Goldberg went out last weekend, the veteran had some controversial (depending on who you ask) quibbles over his retirement match, including a lack of build up towards this once-in-a-lifetime moment in his career, which began at Bad Blood last October, among other things. His contract with WWE expires in two weeks.

