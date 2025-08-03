Is WWE's Nostalgia Factor Really A Creative Mistake? Fans Think So

For years, WWE was a wrestling promotion that relied heavily on nostalgia, with Vince McMahon frequently bringing back talent from the past and positioning them more prominently than modern stars. Under the creative leadership of Paul "Triple H" Levesque, most fans would argue WWE has taken steps in the right direction. However, nostalgia still plays a role in shaping its shows, and it doesn't always achieve the desired result.

It's understandable to rely on established names to draw a rating, but not all wrestling fans are eager to climb aboard the nostalgia train. Throughout the 2010s especially, WWE fans were subjected to relentless returns from past stars. To illustrate the situation, a fan on Reddit asked readers to imagine WWE's Attitude Era if, instead of pushing new wrestlers, McMahon had continued to rely on big names from previous decades.

One particularly egregious example of this took place on a 2015 episode of "WWE Raw," with a segment that had The Outsiders, the New Age Outlaws, and the APA beat down newcomer tag team The Ascension. Another is the infamous match pitting Shawn Michaels and Triple H vs. The Undertaker and Kane at WWE Crown Jewel 2018, which served as a disappointing final in-ring appearance for Michaels and Levesque.

The problem isn't as severe under Levesque as booker, but some fans believe there is still one glaring issue: The Rock. When Dwayne Johnson made his way back to WWE near the beginning of 2024, many were excited, and there have been some undeniably electrifying moments throughout his run. As a whole, though? It could be argued his involvement has fallen flat, especially his recruitment of John Cena, which calls back to a storyline that played out almost 15 years ago.

So, let us know in the comments: has nostalgia in wrestling reached an acceptable level, or does it continue to serve as one of WWE's greatest mistakes?