Why Fans Are Turning On The Rock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a man who needs no introduction. After debuting as Rocky Maivia at Survivor Series 1996, he redefined himself as "The Rock" and became an integral part of WWE's beloved Attitude Era, claiming 10 World Titles, five Tag Team Titles, and a Royal Rumble win. His WWE career is legendary, and multiple generations of wrestling fans have been beckoned to smell what "The Rock" is cooking.

Johnson's influence, however, is not simply limited to the ropes of a wrestling ring. Outside of his iconic promos and legendary elbows, he has been a Hollywood blockbuster staple with a huge social media following, boasting around 487 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and X at the time of this writing.

Fans have adored "The Rock" for decades, but in recent years, the previously beloved Attitude Era icon has been scrutinized not only by netizens, but professionals in both the wrestling and film industries. Johnson's social blunders are vast, from inconsequential lies about fast food experiences to unprofessional film habits that have cost his works to balloon in budget costs.

While Johnson's career is alive and well, it seems he is losing the approval of the fans that built it. Some notable controversies over the years have caused fans to turn their noses up at the once-beloved "Great One," suggesting that he's no longer the "People's Champion."