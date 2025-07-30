Samoa Joe Highlights The Intensity Of This NJPW Star & Recurring AEW Guest

If there's one wrestler out there that knows a thing or two about authenticity and intensity, it would be Samoa Joe. The former AEW, NXT, TNA, and Ring of Honor World Champion has built his career on those two categories, and would be the perfect wrestler to ask who is bringing those same qualities to the table in 2025.

His AEW co-worker MVP did just that when Joe appeared on the podcast "Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze." And the first name that sprung to mind for Joe was a NJPW star and frequent AEW guest who helped take him out of commission at AEW All In weeks ago.

"I mean, intensity wise...you know what, I've got to be honest, I've been watching a little bit, studying my nemesis Gabe Kidd," Joe said. "I think he's a tremendous young man who's got a...kind of the right edge to him. I think it could work out for him...And that's kind of...an underappreciated commodity in this world, that real visceral, mean intensity, which I can always appreciate...It's something that's kind of innate to people."

Joe also named fellow AEW co-workers Jay White and the still injured Eddie Kingston as talents that bring those qualities of intensity and authenticity to the table. He also believes that talents like that have become few and far between in the wrestling business.

"I think it's very rare that you have people that are able to tap into that real emotion that they feel inside and be able to kind of craft it, and get it out there, and communicate to people how that feeling is, and have them feel the same way," Joe said. "That's really the hallmark of that, and I think that is exemplified in those people."

