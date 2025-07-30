Tony Khan Says He's 'Proud' This AEW Star Has Become A Big Part Of The Show

For most of his AEW tenure, former Ring of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe has been just on the outside looking in at the main event scene, consistently delivering strong performances in the ring and on the microphone, but often finding himself being defeated by the top names of AEW. In recent weeks, however, Briscoe has begun to see his luck change, defeating Claudio Castagnoli last week in the "AEW Dynamite" main event, and finding himself embroiled in a heated feud with AEW World Title contender MJF.

On Wednesday, AEW owner Tony Khan, sat down with "Q101" and discussed Briscoe starting to move up the card. Khan lauded Briscoe as a singles wrestler, a tag team wrestler, and as a man, and expressed pride in Briscoe making the most of the new opportunities he's been given.

"I'm really proud that Mark Briscoe has become such a big part of the show," Khan said. "I love working with him, and whether it's been in ROH or AEW, Mark Briscoe, every experience I've had with him has been really positive. And, you know, Mark Briscoe also wins a lot, and has also won a lot of big matches.

"He's been in big positions, he's wrestled on a lot of the major AEW PPV's. And he's a great, great star in both companies, and one of my favorite people I've ever worked with. And again, I think Jay and Mark Briscoe would be right there at the top of two of the best wrestlers I've ever worked with. So I've had a lot of great experiences with Mark Briscoe...And now, Mark Briscoe is an indispensable part of the show, week in and week out."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Q101" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription