Backstage Update On Injury Status Of Former WWE Women's World Champ Bianca Belair

Though she helped steal the show at WrestleMania 41 alongside Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky in a three way match for Sky's Women's World Championship, the rest of 2025 has largely been a lost year for Bianca Belair. Almost immediately after WrestleMania, Belair went on the shelf to recover from a broken finger, one that has caused her to miss the last three months of action, though she did serve as Special Referee for Jade Cargill and Naomi's match at Evolution.

But with SummerSlam weekend now upon us, it appears Belair may finally be ready to lace up the boots again. Taking to X on Thursday afternoon, WrestleVotes reported that Belair is expected to be cleared by doctors by next week's "SmackDown." Alas, while a SummerSlam appearance wasn't entirely ruled out, one source did note that Belair isn't expected to be cleared by the two-night event, lessoning the odds of her doing something physical at either show.

According to sources, we are told Bianca Belair is closing in on her return. The former 3 time Women's Champion is expected to be cleared for action this upcoming week and could appear as soon as the SmackDown following SummerSlam on 8/9. She won't be cleared ahead of this... — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 31, 2025

No details were revealed regarding what Belair would be doing upon her return. Though Belair had been pursuing the Women's World Championship prior to her injury, would make sense as a potential challenger to the winner of Sky, Ripley, and Naomi's SummerSlam three way match, the title's presence on "Raw" would contemplate things, as Belair remains part of "SmackDown." Thus, it's possible Belair could immediately factor into the WWE Women's Championship scene, which could shift significantly following SummerSlam, where champion Tiffany Stratton is set to defend the title against Cargill, Belair's former WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner.