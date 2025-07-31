Bully Ray Says These WWE Stars Have 'Tremendous Heat' Headed Into SummerSlam 2025

For weeks, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker seemed to be lying in the shadow of former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Coming out of "WWE Raw" this week, however, the two have not only stepped into the spotlight, but are now heading into WWE SummerSlam with "tremendous heat" – according to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, that is.

"Last night is a prime example of why I tell you, the WWE really doesn't worry that much because they know at any given moment, if they truly put their mind to it, they can heat up anybody they want in the snap of a finger," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio," "and that's what happened last night with those two guys. That entire show basically was written around Bronson and Bron.

"If you would have asked us yesterday, they were still the backup singers to Seth Rollins, even though Seth has not been around. All of a sudden, holy s***, this might be the most dominant force in all of WWE right now by what they did. I did not know what taking a man's sneakers or taking a man's shoes meant. All I know is that when [Reed] did it, the gasp and the sound that I heard come out of the audience. I was like this is a big deal, this means something."

In the "Raw" main event, Breakker delivered an illegal spear to Jey Uso amidst his singles match against Reed, causing the referee to call for the bell. Nevertheless, Breakker and Reed continued to beat down Uso and Roman Reigns, who rushed down to the ring in an attempt to save Uso. Multiple spears and a Tsunami later, Reed finished off the onslaught by removing Reigns' sneakers as if they were a trophy. Following this, Breakker and Reed will meet Uso and Reigns for a tag match at WWE SummerSlam.

